Snowmass Recreation Center gym floods, closed for at least a few weeks or more

Less than one week before the Snowmass Rec Center's winter sports league was slated to start, a pipe from the pool filter system cracked and flooded the gym area Saturday evening, causing the near 5,000-square-foot space to close indefinitely.

Contractors are still assessing the level of damage and repair needed inside the gymnasium, which houses a number of communal activities and events, said Andy Worline, director of Snowmass Parks, Recreation and Trails.

"Best-case scenario," according to Worline, is that sanding and refinishing the floors will do the trick and the gym could reopen in as soon as a few weeks.

However, the possibility that the wood floors will need to be torn out and completely redone means the rec center gym could be closed for months.

"It's a big deal for us to be down," Worline said, noting the gymnasium's many uses, in particular during the winter. "But we're hopeful that the contractors that we have called (are) going to confirm our suspicion that if we just have a good sanding and a good refinish on there, we'll be good as new."

Worline on Tuesday afternoon said he had spoken with the contractors that morning and hopes to know more about the repair and its timeline "tomorrow or definitely later this week."

About 250 people, many of whom use the gym space, check into the Snowmass Recreation Center on a daily basis, he said.

The center's winter sports league includes several futsal (indoor soccer) and volleyball teams.

Last winter, for instance, the indoor soccer league consisted of 12 teams that played inside the gym two nights per week.

Along with the rec center's organized sports league, the gym often hosts informal pick-up games, birthday parties, camps, meetings and more. Fitness classes also relocate to the gymnasium when space is an issue.

"There's lots of usage that happens in the gym in a day or a week," Worline said. "That's why we want to get it up and going as soon as possible."

Worline could not quantify exactly how much water seeped into the floors, but said, "Any amount of water on a wood floor is not a good thing."

At this point it is premature to estimate the cost of the repair, which will be covered by insurance, according to Worline.

The incident Saturday marked the second time the rec center gymnasium fell victim to flooding.

"Almost a year to the day" that the Snowmass Recreation Center opened in June 2008, a waterline in the gym ceiling cracked and ruined the gym floor, Worline said.

The two floods are unrelated, according to Worline, noting that the center mitigated the pipe problem in 2009 "so it would never happen again."

"This instance with this pump breaking (is) a fluke. I've been around pumps and (Hot Dry Climate Air Conditioner) systems for a long time and I've never seen anything like this happen," Worline said. "And hopefully we will never see it happen again."

