Snowmass news briefs

Snowmass real estate agent honored

Douglas Elliman Real Estate recently held its annual awards event, The Ellies, honoring the top performers in Aspen and Snowmass Village.

The firm's sales in Colorado last year included 2800 W. Buttermilk Road for $29 million, 951 Red Mountain Road for $21.5 million and the $14.9 million sale of 803 E. Hyman Ave., where Elliman handled both sides of the transaction.

Elliman's Colorado residential market's sales volume was up 150 percent in 2017, while the company's total sales volume in 2017 was $26.1 billion, up 6 percent, according to a company statement.

The Engel Lansburgh Team, based out of the 630 E. Hyman Ave. office in Aspen, was named the firm's top sales team in Colorado

Mary Kate Farrell of the Snowmass Village office was named rookie of the year for Colorado. Riley Warwick of the 520 E. Durant Ave. office was given the team player award for Elliman agents in Colorado, and Lauren Garrity was given the employee award for team player.

Douglas Elliman has four Colorado offices with 58 sales associates.

Expedia poll raves about Aspen, Snowmass

An Expedia Viewfinder poll of 1,000 Americans revealed Aspen to be their sixth favorite town in America. Expedia's write-up also gave favorable plugs to two local businesses, including one in Snowmass.

"The slope game is real here, so hop around the ski resorts to experience them all for yourself," Expedia gushed. "Begin your adventures with a Snowmass Ski Rental Package and get ready to shred. After a day on the trails, join the apres-ski scene at Aspen Brewing Company for a pint of Brown Bear ale and swap some slope stories."