Snowmass mayor: Please support Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

Support Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

We're looking forward to hosting the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic for the 18th straight year, which we couldn't do without the support of our local community. Not only do our merchants, lodges and restaurants show these veterans to a world-class experience, but together, we raised over $21,000 in 2018 to support lodging and airfare for individual veterans. This year, we're again asking you for your support to bring as many veterans as possible to Snowmass Village from March 31 to April 7. These veterans are arriving from locations all across the U.S. Their injuries and physical challenges can be severe and range from visual impairments to traumatic brain injuries to amputations. The Winter Sports Clinic presents meaningful experiences to these individuals and gives participants the courage to learn or try something new while providing them a variety of rehabilitation opportunities. It provides a chance for disabled veterans of all ages to experience skiing, snowboarding, hockey and a variety of other sports. For many, participation in the clinic has been a life-changing experience.

All attendees must raise their own money for lodging and airfare, estimated at $1,600 per individual. We ask you to please help sponsor one or more of these recently disabled young vets in whole or in part. Any size donation makes a difference, and you can donate in person or by mail at Alpine Bank.

A special account has been set up at Alpine Bank in Snowmass. All donations are tax deductible, and the Department of Veterans Affairs will supply a tax number upon receipt of your contribution. Donations may be mailed to or dropped off to:

Alpine Bank

Attn: Cara Haugan – Snowmass Village DAV Fundraiser

15 Kearns Road, P.O. Box 5490

Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Checks should be written to the Winter Sports Clinic General Post Fund 379.

For more information on the Winter Sports Clinic, visit http://www.wintersportsclinic.org.

Thank you for helping provide hope and encouragement to these men and women who have given so much for their country. Also, when you see the attendees around the village during the Winter Sports Clinic, please take the time to thank these men and women for their service.

Markey Butler

Mayor of Snowmass Village