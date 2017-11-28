Snowmass history: West Village introduced

Editor's note: In honor of the ski resort's 50th anniversary, this page, which continues to be a partnership with the Aspen Historical Society, will feature historical content related to the ski area's inception. The following excerpt is from a 1967 Aspen Skiing Co. release about "Snowmass-at-Aspen." If you have pieces of Snowmass history to donate, email archives@aspenhistory.org.

"West Village – The first of several villages, West Village is the first new 'American' ski village. Indigenous materials, such as lichen rock and heavy wood timbers, have been used to highlight a unique, natural architecture. The village concept is also unique. It is a pedestrian and skier's village. It is easily accessible by auto, and yet its lodges, shops and restaurants are on the ski slopes. Guests ski from their lodge down to the beginners' lift or the Burlingame lift and back to the lodge after skiing. Parking is adjacent to the village from top to bottom on the side of the village away from the ski slopes. This allows guests to park on the same level as their lodge so that there is no down or up-hill walking from auto to lodge. Five restaurants will offer a large cafeteria on the ski slope with an après ski bar, a specialty delicatessen with sidewalk dining, a nightclub-restaurant with garden patio, a steak and lobster house with outdoor dining, and a fondue bar and restaurant in the clock tower. The shops and services in the Village Square include Snowmass Sports, Village Apothecary, Stein Eriksen Boutique, laundry, Cork and Cap liquor Store, Amelia's Beauty Salon, Country Store, grocery store, Expressions of Snowmass (photo and gift shop), the Unicorn Book Shop, the Wooden Nickel (antique shop), House of Ireland (Irish Imports and gifts), Norse Hus (gift shop), The Victoria (art and gift shop), Flavia (art studio and gift shop), Mason and Morse Real Estate and Property Management Offices, architects and interior decorators office, Post Office, Snowmass-at-Aspen Visitors' Information Center with reservations office and travel service, Medical Center, Hertz Ret-a-car Office, Conference and Banquet Center, 800 guests will be accommodated in the Pokolodi Lodge, Silver Tree Inn, Snowmass Inn, Snowmass Mountain Chalet, Wildwood Inn, Shadowbrook Condominium Apartments and Willows Condominium Apartments. Additional recreation facilities available to guests in West Village will include an outdoor ice rink, four swimming pools, paddle tennis courts and a hot therapy pool."