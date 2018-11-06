Snowmass history: Status quo not Sal A. Mander

"Snowmass voters demonstrated they're content with the status quo as they voted to retain both town council incumbents, Doug Mercatoris and John Unger" The Aspen Daily Times reported on Nov. 4, 1992. "Newcomer Jack Carr, a retired businessman, was the third council member to be chosen by the electorate. Mercatoris, owner of the Mountain Dragon restaurant, was the big winner in a race which election judge Barbara Peckler said 'has the highest voter turnout we can ever remember in Snowmass Village.' Of the 852 voters who cast votes in this election, Mercatois earned 515; Carr finished second with 483 and Unger narrowly squeaked by with 461 votes. That's just two more than challenger Jack Hatfield received. In fact, the vote was so close that a recount was called. Three and one-half hours after the polls closed, the winners were declared." In commenting on the mayor's race, the article went on to describe how the votes were cast in the unopposed race: "Though he ran unopposed, Jim Hooker received 'only' 682 votes. Election judge Peckler said that of the write-in candidates, the town's recently fired transportation director, George Krawzoff, received 15 votes. Four votes were cast for Jack Hatfield for mayor. Cartoon character Sal A. Mander and residents Rick Griffin, John Daly and Art Hoaglund received one vote apiece."