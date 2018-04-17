Snowmass history: Start for art

"Anderson Ranch meshes arts & crafts," The Aspen Times wrote April 20, 1978. "It's located in eight old log-cabin ranch buildings on the Owl Creek Road. In former days, Hildur and Bill Anderson raised their family of three sons and a daughter there and guided horseback trips to the high country (Hildur also taught school). For the past several summers, the ranch buildings have served as studios and classrooms for pottery, photography, fibers, furniture making. Dorothy Garwood is the director of the arts center and Judy Dows the president. 'What used to be a division between fine arts and folk art (the crafts) is melting,' said Garwood, 'and that's what Anderson Ranch is all about. The ranch offers quality classes…so that people can learn fine craftsmanship. All over the country there were so many artsy-craftsy classes…an avalanche of trash was turned out for several years…now this is sorting itself out. The buyer is not turned on anymore by 'an honest brown mug'. The crafts have to do more than that. People are more aware of quality in handmade things.' 'Anderson Ranch gives the students standards to go by' added Dows. 'And' said Garwood, 'We find the students get a real feeling toward craftmanship. Craftmanship takes time and a state of mind, an attention to detail that is at direct odds with our disposable society.'"