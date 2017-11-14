Snowmass history: Snowcat Tours

Editor's note: In honor of the ski resort's 50th anniversary, this page, which continues to be a partnership with the Aspen Historical Society, will feature historical content related to the ski area's inception. If you have pieces of Snowmass history to donate, email archives@aspenhistory.org.

Regarding the Skiing Corp.'s future operations, The Aspen Times stated on Nov. 16, 1962: "In addition, two completely new areas were announced for future development with snow cat touring service available during the coming winter. One of the new areas, Baldy Mountain above Brush Creek, will be exploited by the Aspen Skiing Corp., which will offer a guided touring service with snow cat transportation. The second new area, Little Annie Basin, will also offer snow cat transportation, both from a point near the Sundeck and from the Castle Creek road."