Snowmass history: Mardi Gras live on the mall

"Mardi Gras, Snowmass Style," read a headline in The Aspen Times circa 1986. "Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras, was celebrated in Snowmass Village with a parade down the mall and a masquerade party at the Conference Center. The event was filmed by a New Orleans television station for live broadcast back home, and the folks out at Snowmass showed them how to whoop it up in the Rockies. And all those guests from Loosana were made to feel right at home amid the celebration."