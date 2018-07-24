Snowmass history: Balloon baron

Margaret Durrance captured Hot Air Balloon Race Master, Chauncey Dunn, in Snowmass Village during the second annual Balloon Festival circa July 1976.

After his retirement from Dunn Real Estate in Denver in the early 1970s, he spent a great deal of time hot air ballooning throughout the United States and abroad. He held the World Record for many years for high altitude ballooning in an open basket at 53,200 feet. He brought hot air ballooning to Colorado and sold balloons for Raven Industries for 20 years. He founded many balloon races throughout the U.S., including races in Steamboat Springs, Snowmass Village and Colorado Springs. He ballooned over the Andes, the Alps and the Rockies and was one of the first balloonists to cross the Continental Divide in a gas balloon. He passed away in 2012 at the age of 80.