Snowmass history: A favorite of Brush Creek School

Jennie Arbuckle graduated from Aspen High School in the spring of 1903 and went onto the State Normal in Greeley until she had to return home in early 1905 to recover from poor health relating to the Typhoid fever. Arbuckle returned to teach; this time at the Normal Institute in Glenwood Springs in the summers of 1905 and 1906. She assumed her first position in October of 1906 in Emma, but by the winter term of 1907, taught at the Brush Creek school, then the Snowmass school during the summer of 1907.

In October of 1908, The Aspen Times reported, "Miss Jennie Arbuckle has been appointed teacher of the Brush creek school and began her duties," and a few days later, "the Brush creek school, which opened a few days ago, has an excellent enrollment of sixteen pupils and six or eight more are expected."

Many children considered Arbuckle a favorite teacher, as local newspapers reported many times, and were sad to hear her leave for Salt Lake City to teach in a suburb that fall, where she met and soon married a tailor, Mr. Albert McNickle.