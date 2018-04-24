Snowmass history: Election takes surprise twist

"Gerbaz quits as Dem Chairman, not to run," The Aspen Times broke April 25, 1968. "A bombshell was dropped on the local political scene yesterday evening when Orest Gerbaz announced his resignation as County Democratic Chairman and also announced that he would not run for another term as County Commissioner. Gerbaz has been a commissioner in Pitkin County since 1936, one of the longest terms ever reported for that office. His father was a commissioner for many years before that. His resignation throws a race for commissioner in the second district wide open, local politicos stated. The district includes Woody Creek, Gerbazdale, Snowmass, Snowmass-at-Aspen and Redstone."