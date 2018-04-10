Snowmass history: Banana or bust

"Most people go to the grocery store for bananas. But Carol Wisner and Chip Foster went skiing for their banana, and the trip paid off in big dividends as the pair uncovered the coveted grand prize in Sunday's banana hunt at Snowmass Village," The Aspen Times reported April 11, 1985. "As part of Banana Season, being celebrated in the village this week in recognition of Colorado Ski Week, the banana hunt started at 8 a.m. Sunday. It took Wisner and Foster some four hours to follow hourly clues aired by radio station KSNO leading to the grand prize, buried under the pad on tower nine on lift nine. The grand banana prize, marked by the words 'Mexico or Bust,' carried with it round-trip air faire for two to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It was Foster who noticed something fishy about the pad on tower nine while the pair was riding lift nine. The pad had been lifted and was not touching the snow. Hmmmm." Clues included: "I'm a hot spot under six inches of snow," "Ski the Blue Banana," "Ride the Chute," "Pleasure is transparent," and "Meet me at the junction of black and blue." "The next hunt for Wisner, a waitress at the Tower restaurant, and Foster, supervisor for the town transportation department, will be to track down some more bucks. The tickets donated by Snowmass Resort Travel will get them to Mexico. They now have to figure out a way to stay there a while."