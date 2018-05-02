 Snowmass history: 1960s’ roadside cleanup fun and beer | AspenTimes.com

Snowmass history: 1960s’ roadside cleanup fun and beer

Aspen Historical Society file

Roadside clean along Highway 82 was fun and games with bags and beer provided in a contest between Snowmass and Aspen Workers.

"Highway clean-up campaign Saturday" announced the May 2, 1968 Aspen Times. "The group agreed to a proposal made by clean-up committee members Kind Woodward and John Cooley for the May 4 date. An earlier date was not held because of the unusually late snows, it was explained. This year's campaign will be a contest between teams representing Snowmass-at-Aspen and Aspen, each working along the highway toward a central point. A keg of beer and other refreshments will be available at the point of meeting, it was stated."