Snowmass fire calls: Nov. 22 to 29

The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District responded to the following emergency calls Nov. 22 to 29.

NOV. 23

Fire alarm at 70 Commons Circle, the Commons Apartment complex. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Gas alarm a home on Faraway Road. The alarm system was activated by a possible system malfunction as no hazardous gas was detected.

Medical call near 67 Wood Road for a person suffering from an altered mental status. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Medical call at a condominium on Timbers Club Court. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

Fire alarm at 36 Commons Circle, the Commons Apartment complex. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

NOV. 24

Medical call at 35037 Highway 82 for a two-car incident. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

NOV. 25

Fire call at 855 Carriage Way, the Top of the Village Condominiums in front of the Leaf Building for a natural gas leak. The incident was turned over to on scene management who was in the process of calling Black Hills Energy.

Fire alarm at 35 Lower Woodbridge Road, the Season Four Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a possible system malfunction because no smoke or fire conditions were found.

NOV. 26

Fire alarm at 130 Wood Road the Viceroy Hotel, third foor. The alarm system was activated by construction dust.

Medical call at 105 Daly Lane, the Venga Venga restaurant, for a person suffering from diabetic issues. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Mutual aid requested by Aspen Ambulance to respond to a medical call at 406 East Hopkins Avenue, the Isis Theater, for a person suffering from erratic breathing and feeling faint. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

NOV. 27

Fire alarm at Timbers Club Court, the Timbers Club. The alarm system was activated by over spray from painters.

Fire alarm at 70 Commons Circle, the Commons Apartment complex. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Mutual aid requested by the Snowmass Village Police Department to respond to 16 Kearns Road, the Snowmass Center, to evaluate a person for possible transportation to the hospital.

NOV. 28

Fire alarm at 35 Upper Woodbridge Road, the Woodbridge Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

NOV. 29

Medical call at 4250 Divide Road for a one-vehicle rollover accident. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

Carbon monoxide alarm at 55 Upper Woodbridge Road, the Snowmass Mountain Condominiums. The alarm system was activated by a possible system malfunction as no carbon monoxide was detected. The condominium was turned over to property management.

There were no calls on the dates that are missing.