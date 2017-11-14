Snowmass fire calls: Nov. 2 to 8

The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District responded to the following emergency calls from Nov. 2 to 8.

NOV. 3

Fire alarm at 25 Daly Lane, the Pokolodi Lodge. The alarm system was activated by construction dust.

Fire alarm at 130 Wood Road, the Viceroy Hotel. The alarm system was activated by construction dust.

Mutual aid requested by the Basalt Fire Department to respond to Southside Drive for a person suffering from abdominal pain. Our response was canceled while we were in route.

Mutual aid requested by the Basalt Fire Department to respond to Station 41 and standby for additional medical calls in their district.

Medical call at a home on Harleston Green for a person who was unconscious. One person was transported code to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Mutual aid requested by the Aspen Fire Department to respond with a ladder truck to a structure fire on Sesame Street.

NOV. 5

Medical call at a home on Meadow Road for a person who was injured in a fall. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Carbon monoxide alarm at a home on Faraway Road. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no carbon monoxide was detected in the home.

NOV. 6

Fire alarm at a home on Edgewood Lane. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions existed in the home.

NOV. 7

Public assist at a home on Lemond Circle. Crews lifted a person into their vehicle.

Carbon monoxide alarm at a home on Saddleback Lane. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no carbon monoxide was detected in the home.

There were no calls on the dates that are missing.