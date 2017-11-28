Snowmass fire calls: Nov. 16 to 21

The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District responded to the following calls Nov. 16 to 21.

NOV. 16

Medical call to a home on Snowmass Creek Road for a person who was injured in a fall from a horse. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

Fire alarm at a home on Terrace Lane. The alarm system was activated by smoke from a closed chimney flue. Crews ventilated the home.

NOV. 17

Mutual aid requested by Basalt Fire Department to standby in the district for additional medical calls.

Medical call to a home on Brush Creek Road for a person who was experiencing tingling in their hands. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to the hospital.

NOV. 19

Medical call to 33900 Highway 82, near the entrance to Wildcat Ranch for a motor vehicle accident involving an Elk. No transportation was needed.

NOV. 20

Fire alarm at 100 Elbert Lane, the Westin Hotel. The alarm system was activated by steam in the mechanical room. No fire conditions were found.

Fire alarm at a home on Trail Rider Lane. The alarm system was activated by dust that was kicked up during painting.

Nov. 21

Mutual Aid requested by Basalt Fire Department to 600 Southside Drive, Basalt High School, for a carbon monoxide alarm. Our response was canceled.

Fire alarm at 400 Wood Road, the Crestwood Condominiums employee unit. The alarm system was activated by a cooking error.

Carbon monoxide alarm at 130 Wood Road, the Viceroy Hotel. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no carbon monoxide gas was detected in the unit.

There were no calls on the dates that are missing.