Snowmass Election Day 2018 roundup

Snowmass voters in favor of an added 5 percent sales tax on marijuana

In a landslide first set of election results, Snowmass voters supported the town imposing a 5 percent sales tax on marijuana.

According to Pitkin County election results, an overwhelming 69.83 percent of Snowmass voters in favor of the added sales tax, while 30.17 percent were opposed.

Snowmass Town Manager Clint Kinney said Nov. 6 he believes the results are "reflective of the community."

"I think those that want marijuana are happy to tax it to legitimize it," Kinney said, "and those that don't want marijuana think it should be taxed as much as possible and penalize it."

While marijuana sales are not yet legal in Snowmass Village, they are expected to be next year.

The total revenue that the town expects marijuana sales in Snowmass to generate from all taxes (including the added 5 percent sales tax) is between $194,967 and as much as $584,900 annually.

The state levies a 15 percent excise tax and 10 percent sales tax on recreational marijuana across all of its jurisdictions, and some municipalities tack on an additional sales tax of as much as 5 percent. The city of Aspen does not levy an added tax.

Altogether, the town projects that pot shops would sell between $1.9 million and $5.8 million of goods in Snowmass Village, according to town documents.

Dispensaries have been under a moratorium in Snowmass Village since 2013, after Colorado voters approved recreational pot sales in November 2012.

Snowmass Town Council at a meeting in October extended the moratorium for a third time until April 1.

Should voters approve the added marijuana sales tax, the dollars would go into the town of Snowmass' general fund.

The council may further specify where the money will be spent at a later date.

Uncontested Snowmass mayor, council seats confirmed

Running uncontested in this election for the first time in the town of Snowmass' history are Mayor Markey Butler and Town Councilmen Bob Sirkus and Bill Madsen.

While the Snowmass mayoral seat has gone unchallenged in the past, it is a first for the council seats, according to election results from the town.

Snowmass voters in the November 2016 election cast their ballots in favor of the incumbents, with Town Council members Alyssa Shenk and Tom Goode winning over challenger Jamie Knowlton, and Butler securing her seat over Richard Goodwin.

Town Council members in Snowmass Village are eligible to serve two four-year terms. The mayor is allowed three two-year terms.

Goode and Shenk will be up for re-election in 2020.

Shenk was first appointed to council in 2014 to fill Butler's vacated seat when she was elected mayor. Goode won a special election in October 2015 in the wake of former Councilman Chris Jacobson's recall.

erobbie@aspentimes.com