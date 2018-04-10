Snowmass closing weekend: Swimsuits, ski down and Schneetag

Send off Snowmass' 50th season with a bang Saturday and Sunday as the ski area celebrates its closing weekend with beach-themed parties on and off the hill, the return of Schneetag and the pond skim, a pig roast, live music, drink specials and more.

SATURDAY

11:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.: "Surf + Snow" party

The party begins at Elk Camp with DJ Naka G and DJ Hex, leis, hot tubs, drink specials, a taco bar, margarita bike blenders and a raffle with free giveaways. Swim attire is encouraged for the swimsuit ski parade, which will start at Elk Camp at 3:45 p.m.

1 to 4 p.m.: Gwyn's beach party

Gwyn's High Alpine Restaurant, located mid-mountain, will host a beach-themed dance party with food and drink specials. DJ Berkel Beats will provide the tunes.

2 to 8 p.m.: Spring fling party and pig roast

The second annual party and pig roast — complete with a sand dance floor, DJs, hot tubs, wine and sake tastings, food and drink specials and a bounce house for the children — will take place in Base Village. Proceeds benefit Challenge Aspen.

3 to 6 p.m.: Venga Venga apres party

The cantina and tequila bar on the Snowmass Mall will host an apres-ski party with live music and Milagro Tequila.

3:45 p.m.: Swimsuit ski down

For the second annual year, Snowmass will seek to break the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest swimsuit ski down. The ski down will start at Elk Camp and end at Base Village.

SUNDAY

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Schneetag and pond skim

The 10th annual Schneetag, which will return to Spider Sabich race arena, invites teams of four to create a craft that they will pilot down a slope and attempt to float across a pond. Each team has a theme and will perform a skit before they descend. New this year, individual skiers and snowboarders will be allowed to skim the pond in addition to the teams with crafts. Register at gosnowmass.com.

2 to 4 p.m.: Smith Optics Grudge Match Rail Jam

Post-Schneetag, 30 of the best riders around will compete for the best trick in a rail jam format in the same location as Schneetag. Registration began April 1 at Radio Board Shop in Aspen.

3 p.m.: Banana Hunt

A time-honored Snowmass tradition, Banana Days will culminate the 2017-18 ski season and 50th year. Search for bananas across Fanny Hill between Spider Sabich and Base Village. The banana hunt will feature more than 100 prizes.

For updates on Snowmass' spring fling celebration this weekend as well as end-of-season restaurant and retail specials, visit gosnowmass.com/events.