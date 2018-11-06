Rotary Club of Snowmass grant application deadline Nov. 15

The Rotary Club of Snowmass is accepting applications for its 2018-19 community grant process through Nov. 15.

The group's main fundraiser is its annual Snowmass Wine Festival, which last year raised a record $100,000-plus to help fund its grant program.

A village tradition that started on the mall in 2002 and in more recent years relocated to Town Park, the festival has served as the club's biggest fundraiser since its inception.

Of this amount, about 40 percent benefits community organizations, such as Bridging Bionics, Challenge Aspen and the Little Red School House, while a quarter goes to international nonprofits and another 25 percent to vocational programs, according to Rotary Club chairman Randy Woods. Noting the amounts do not total 100, Woods pointed to the Rotary Club's endowment fund and other areas where the remaining 10 percent goes.

The Rotary Club's 2017 grants helped start an adaptive cycling program through Challenge Aspen, supported the Restorative Justice Program in Snowmass and Basalt with YouthZone, bought items for the Little Red Schoolhouse's preschool program, offered 10 therapeutic sessions with Bridging Bionics for local residents and more.

To apply for a grant, visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/3290.s.