History: Pumping up Snowmass water
May 16, 2018
"Snowmass-at-Aspen's future water needs will be met by this recently-completed water plant," The Aspen Times reported May 18, 1967. "The facility, which currently pumps 600 gallons per minute, is phased off expansion according to the increased demands of the Snowmass community. The shingle and wood-covered structure is located near the quarterway point of No. Two lift on Mt. Baldy [Burlingame Lift]. It was constructed by Grant and Co. (Esco) at a cost of $173,000."
