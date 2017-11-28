Photos: Snowmass ski area opening day 2017 November 28, 2017 Share Tweet Comments () November 28, 2017 Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun |A young girl skis down Fanny Hill on Thursday on opening day.Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun |Skiers and snowboarders make their way down Fanny Hill on Thursday.Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun |The Skittles gondola on Fanny Hill started turning for the season Thursday.Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun |The line at the Skittles gondola Thursday afternoon for opening day at Snowmass.Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun |A snowboarder gets low coming down Fanny Hill.Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun |Skiers get a lesson on the Meadows at Snowmass on Friday.Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun |Skiers get a lesson on the Meadows at Snowmass on Friday.Prev of imagesNext Share Tweet Go back to article Join the Conversation View and add comments » A Facebook account is required Recommended Stories For You Trending In: Snowmass ‘Wichita,’ a horror film shot in Snowmass Village, gets digital and DVD releaseDropping In at Snowmass: Happy Thanksjibbing!New on the menu in Snowmass this winterSnowmass Town Council vets possible tenants for Building 6Snowmass opening day runs include Fanny Hill, Elk Camp Meadows Trending Sitewide Aspen area man douses neighbor with bear spray in ongoing feudBody of man found at St. Moritz identified as localLocal man found dead at Aspen lodgeL.A. songwriters, including finalist on ‘The Voice,’ arrested in AspenGlenn K. Beaton: It’s Sunday, are the Dems enabling Big Dog today?