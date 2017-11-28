Photos: Bud Light Thanksjibbing Rail Jam in Snowmass November 28, 2017 Share Tweet Comments () November 28, 2017 Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun |Cassidy Jarrell spins onto a rail at the annual Thanksjibbing Rail Jam hosted by Bud Light at Snowmass on Nov. 24. Jarrell placed third at the podium.Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun |Mark Noonan does a handplant off of one of the features at the annual Thanksgiving Rail Jam in Snowmass on November 24, 2017.Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun |Zach Ryan boosts onto a rail at the Bud Light annual Thanksjibbing rail jam at Snowmass on November 24, 2017.Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun |Cassidy Jarrell spins onto a rail at the annual Thanksjibbing Rail Jam hosted by Bud Light at Snowmass Mountain on November 24, 2017. Jarrell placed t...Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun |The podium for the Bud Light annual Thanksjibbing Rail Jam on November 24, 2017 at Snowmass Mountain. The ski podium was all locals with Charlie Lasse...Prev of imagesNext Share Tweet Go back to article Join the Conversation View and add comments » A Facebook account is required Recommended Stories For You Trending In: Snowmass ‘Wichita,’ a horror film shot in Snowmass Village, gets digital and DVD releaseDropping In at Snowmass: Happy Thanksjibbing!New on the menu in Snowmass this winterSnowmass Town Council vets possible tenants for Building 6Snowmass opening day runs include Fanny Hill, Elk Camp Meadows Trending Sitewide Aspen area man douses neighbor with bear spray in ongoing feudBody of man found at St. Moritz identified as localLocal man found dead at Aspen lodgeL.A. songwriters, including finalist on ‘The Voice,’ arrested in AspenGlenn K. Beaton: It’s Sunday, are the Dems enabling Big Dog today?