Paid parking starts Thursday in Snowmass Village lots

Paid permit parking for the numbered village lots along Carriage Way will resume Thursday for the winter season.

Parking in any numbered lot for an extended period of time requires a permit seven days a week, including holidays.

Free short-term parking is available in lots 5 and 6.

Snowmass Village residents, seniors, employees or lodging guests may apply to obtain a parking permit for the numbered village lots at http://www.snowmasstransit.com.

Skiers without parking permits are encouraged to ride the bus to or park for free at the Brush Creek intercept lot, whereby a shuttle service picks up and drops off at the base of Snowmass Ski Area.