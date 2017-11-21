New on the menu in Snowmass this winter

STATE 38

Snowmass resident and restaurant owner David Dugan is opening another spot in Base Village: State38.

Dugan, part owner of the Base Camp Bar & Grill, Slice and Sake restaurants, said State38 is an American restaurant with a Colorado flare.

The menu will consist of wild game as well as "fresh healthy dishes that represent our state," he said.

Located across from Base Camp Bar & Grill at the base of the Snowmass Ski Area, State38 also will boast an aprés menu with cocktails, beer, wine and champagne specials.

Dugan said the restaurant "has a cozy yet elegant feel with a defined lounge, bar and sitting area."

State38 will open for lunch and dinner Dec. 12.

TORO KITCHEN & LOUNGE

Chef restaurateur Richard Sandoval, whose restaurant group operates Venga Venga Cantina and Tequila bar, worked with the Viceroy Snowmass' culinary team to create the menu at the new restaurant. TORO Kitchen & Lounge will feature "Pan-Latin inspired" cuisine with flavors from Peru, Mexico and other South American regions. The restaurant also will focus on using locally sourced ingredients. TORO Lounge will serve specialty cocktails.

CAFE V

The remodeled Viceroy also will house a new coffee shop inside the lobby, Café V, featuring espresso and coffee drinks, house-made pastries and more.

SNOWMASS S'MORES

New to Snowmass this winter, this après-ski activity will take place in Base Village and the Snowmass Mall every day from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Look for s'mores carts by the fire pits to roast a sweet and unique wintertime treat. Flavors include "The Classic" (marshmallow, chocolate, and graham cracker); "The Stroopwafel" (waffle crisp cookies, milk chocolate caramel, and marshmallow); and "the Candy Cane" (peppermint bark chocolate, marshmallow, and chocolate thins). Snowmass s'mores are free and available for all ages.