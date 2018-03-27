National Disabled Veterans Clinic returns to Snowmass Village April 1 to 6

Snowmass Village will be home to the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic from Sunday to April 6 for the 18th consecutive year.

Hosted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Disabled American Veterans, the winter sports clinic is the largest rehabilitative program of its kind in the world.

The clinic serves to empower disabled veterans by providing them the opportunity to participate in a slew of adaptive sports on the mountain and in the water.

More than 400 disabled veterans will partake in this year's clinic, challenging themselves in activities such as hockey, rock climbing, skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, kayaking, curling, fly fishing, bowling and scuba diving.

The hope of the clinic is for veterans to build upon their experiences and continue to lead active, healthy lives through continued support, the Disabled American Veterans site states.

The winter sports clinic is possible through the support of hundreds of volunteers, corporate partnerships, nonprofit organizations and individual donors.

An avid supporter of the clinic, Snowmass Mayor Markey Butler pens letters in the local newspapers each year asking people to donate to the program.

The town of Snowmass also mails the mayor's letter to every PO box in Snowmass Village, according to Snowmass spokesperson Travis Elliot.

In 2017, the Snowmass community raised nearly $20,000 to support lodging and airfare for individual veterans.

For the full schedule or more information on the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic in Snowmass Village, visit http://www.wintersportsclinic.org.

Check next week's Snowmass Sun, on newsstands and online Wednesday, for coverage of the 2018 clinic.