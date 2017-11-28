“Light Up the Night” at Snowmass Chapel on Saturday
November 28, 2017
Christmas lights, caroling, cocoa, cookies and the Clauses, oh my!
Snowmass Chapel will host its fifth annual "Light Up the Night" tree-lighting ceremony at the chapel (5307 Owl Creek Road) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
More than 35 trees will be lit, including new light displays that will be showcased in the treehouse play park for children.
Santa and Mrs. Clause also will arrive on a fire truck, ready for Christmas lists and photos.
The annual family event is free to all.