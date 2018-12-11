Letter: Thanks and enjoy the lights

Six years ago the community of Snowmass Village came together to Light up the Night at Snowmass Chapel for the first time.

Since then, annual sponsors have helped to light and maintain over 40 brilliantly lit trees.

If you missed the annual tree-lighting ceremony Dec. 8, the good news is we've left the lights on for you. The choir of colorful trees that announce the joy of the season are hard to miss as you drive up Brush Creek Road, and they will remain lit through the end of February.

Anyone and everyone, local or visiting, church-going or church-opposed, young or old, (and on and on), please stop on by, enjoy the lights and feel welcome to wander through our winter wonderland.

We'd also like to offer a super bright thank you to this year's sponsors who made the lights and the annual tree lighting event possible: The town of Snowmass Village, the Westin Snowmass, Alpine Bank, the Viceroy Snowmass, Snowmass Village Dental, Dean and Sherri Goodwin, Sunrise Carpet Cleaning, Alpine Property Management, Ski Butlers, Camp Smashbox, the Rulon Kelly Team at Douglas Elliman, and Marilyn and George Baker.

Thanks also to Clark's Market for providing cookies and cocoa, Mack Bailey for the tunes, the Snowmass Fire Department for Santa's ride, and Mayor Markey Butler and the Snowmass Police Department for their support.

We at the Chapel are grateful to be able to welcome people to our little village each winter with a pocket of trees that sing in the dark. It's little things like this, and people like you, that make Snowmass such a special place.

Thank you, thank you and happy holidays with love.

Kara Gilbert

Snowmass Chapel