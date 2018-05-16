Letter to the editor: Lower the voting age
May 16, 2018
The Aspen High School's March for Life was very moving. But it will move very little unless they can vote. I vote for the voting age to be 16, or lower. All teenagers know what's in their interest, and they should be able to make it happen.
With the right laws, mass student killings can be stopped.
"Hey, Hey NRA, how many children did you kill today?"
Richard Goodwin
Snowmass Village
