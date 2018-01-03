Kids adventures, options abound in Snowmass

With an abundance of activities for the little ones and their parents, it's no wonder Snowmass Village prides itself as family resort.

With the holiday season in full swing and school still out for many young visitors, the return this year of the Very Important Kid program both on and off the slopes of Snowmass is an outlet for families.

Here's the rundown of special events with the VIK program:

Clowning Around

From 4 to 5 p.m. each Thursday through April 12, a fun children's entertainer performs at the Treehouse Kids' Adventure Center. Offerings include a comedy magic show, balloon animals, face-painting, glitter, flash and henna tattoos, interactive storytelling and other adventures.

Family Day at the Rec Center

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each Thursday through April 12, the Snowmass Village Recreation Center plays host to discounted fun, including outdoor swimming and skating, indoor climbing, basketball, fitness and more. An adult must accompany children. Cost is $40 for a family of four; $10 per additional child.

Family Fun at Apres on the Bricks

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Saturday through April 14, Base Village comes alive with free activities, including face-painters, balloon artists, a DJ, dancers, apres specials and more. Snowy the Mammoth, the town's Ice Age mascot, also makes appearances from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. for photo ops. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Postcard from Snowmass

Children ages 3 and older who are in the VIK program, when accompanied by an adult, can create their own Snowmass postcard from 4 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through April 15 at the Treehouse Kids Adventure Center. Material and stamps will be provided.

Snowmass Heroes

This educational VIK program gives children and their parents a behind-the-scenes look at life in a mountain town, featuring patrol dogs, snowmaking and more. Held at the Treehouse Kids' Adventure Center, the program is 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through April 10.

Snowmass S'mores

New to Snowmass this winter, this apres activity happens every day in Base Village and the Snowmass Mall. Look for s'mores carts by the fire pits and whip up the perfect wintertime treat.

Ullr Nights

From 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday nights — along with Tuesdays on Feb. 13 and March 20 — Elk Camp is the scene for a winter wonderland. On tap will be a plethora of classic winter activities such as sledding, guided snowshoe tours, snowbiking and snowtubing. New this year is the Breathtaker Alpine Coaster. Also on hand will be an a la carte culinary celebration with live music, s'mores and hot chocolate by the campfire. Advance registration is required at aspensnowmass.com.

Wildside with ACES

A naturalist from the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies offers a fun presentation with live animals from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays at the Treehouse Kids' Adventure Center.

In addition to the special events, Snowmass also has plenty going on year-round for the family, including:

Ice Age Discovery Center

Located in the Snowmass Mall, the Ice Age Discovery Center tells the story behind the discovery of more than 5,000 prehistoric bones since 2010 near Snowmass. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. More details at 970-922-2277.

Slopeside Lanes

The only bowling alley in the upper Roaring Fork Valley is open from 4 p.m. to midnight daily. To get there, go to the Snowmass Mall and go down the staircase between Crepe 'N' Juice and Aspen Sports. More info is at 970-429-8839 or slopesidelanes.com.

Snowmass Village Rec Center

Offerings include outdoor, heated saline pools, hot tubs and lap lanes, along with cardio machines, a weight room, a group exercise studio, a gymnasium, a climbing wall, a basketball court and a bouldering cave. Take a fitness class like TRX or yoga, enjoy a personal training session, play indoor basketball, take a spin around the outdoor ice rink or a soak in the hot tub with stunning mountain views. Day passes are $10 for kids and $15 for adults. The center is located at 2835 Brush Creek Road. For more details, call 970-922-2240 or visit snowmassrecreation.com.

Treehouse Kids Adventure Center

Designed for kids of all ages, this 25,000-square-foot facility includes Snowmass Kids' Ski and Snowboard School check-in, equipment rental, retail and family apres entertainment. The Treehouse includes six interactive, nature-themed rooms designed for specific ages. Scale the Aspen Leaf Climber in the Alpine Climbing Room, explore the Bear Den with your preschooler, or spend some down time with your infants and toddlers in the Butterfly room. The Treehouse is located at Base Village. Call 970-923-8733 for more info.

Westin Family Kids Club

The Westin Family Kids Club offers fun, safe and engaging activities for children ages 5 to 12. Rates start at $25 per hour, per child. With the Pamper, Dine and Play program, The Westin offers two hours free in the Kids Club while parents have dinner at Snowmass Kitchen or a 60-minute treatment at the Westin Spa. Open to the public; reservations recommended. More details are available at 970-923-8299.

Dogsledding at Krabloonik

Krabloonik, located at 4250 Divide Road, offers dogsled rides through the Snowmass backcountry. Each sled, which can carry two adults and a small child, is pulled by eight to 10 Alaskan husky sled dogs and guided by a musher. Dog sledding reservations required. More details at 970-923-3953 or krabloonik.com.