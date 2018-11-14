Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe to play Bud Light Hi-Fi Concert in Snowmass Dec. 15

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe will play in Snowmass beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 as part of the Bud Light Hi-Fi Concert series, according to Base Village executives.

Denson's show that Saturday afternoon kicks off the grand opening of Snowmass Base Village, where the show will take place.

No stranger to the area, Denson will showcase material from the band's upcoming studio album as well as some more familiar numbers.

The group's diverse touring lineup currently consists of DJ Williams, Zak Najor, Chris Stillwell, David Veith, Chris Littlefield and Seth Freeman.

After the free concert, a party will take place in Base Village around the new ice rink plaza, featuring DJ Naka G, live music at the Limelight lounge, a skating exhibition, food and drink specials, fireworks and more.

Professional climbers also will make a special appearance at the new 53-foot-tall rock climbing wall during the post-concert celebration, which is slated from 5 to 7:30 p.m.