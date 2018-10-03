Janie Lowe wins town of Snowmass’ ‘bag of weeds’ program

The Town of Snowmass Village Parks, Recreation and Trails Department would like to thank local resident Janie Lowe for her hard work pulling weeds this summer. Lowe is the winner of the town's 2018 "bag of weeds" program.

Altogether, Lowe collected and brought 35 bags of weeds to the department this year. As promised, she will receive an annual pass to the Snowmass Village Recreation Center.

The town of Snowmass' parks, rec and trails department appreciates everyone who partook and encourages more participation in next year's program.

If interested, call the Snowmass Recreation Center at 970-922-2249.