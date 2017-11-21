Snowmass opening day runs include Fanny Hill, Elk Camp Meadows

Get ready for turkey day turns.

Elk Camp Meadows and Fanny Hill will open for skiing and snowboarding at Snowmass Ski Area on opening day Thursday while Aspen Mountain will allow top-to-bottom skiing, according to Aspen Skiing Co.

"We need a couple of more nights of snowmaking before we get to the midpoint of Village Express," Skico vice president of communications Jeff Hanle said.

The Elk Camp Gondola will offer free rides for foot passengers Thanksgiving Day only. Skiers and snowboarders must pay — $45 for adults and $24 for children, teens and seniors on Thanksgiving only.

Elk Camp Restaurant will serve "comfort food" and traditional Thanksgiving fare from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Snowmass also will host the annual Thanksjibbing rail jam Nov. 24 at the public rail park on Fanny Hill. The event is open to anyone who wishes to participate. Participants younger than 18 will need a parent to sign a waiver.

"Get out there, take a few runs, see your friends," Hanle said.

Lift tickets at Aspen Mountain are $94 a day for adults and $54 for children, teens and seniors. Sightseeing tickets are $35 for adults and $24 for children, teens and seniors and include a $10 restaurant voucher.

On Aspen Mountain, the Silver Queen Gondola and Ajax Express chairlift will run. Open runs include Silver Dip, Upper Copper, 1 & 2 Leaf, Deer Park, Spar Gulch, and Little Nell.