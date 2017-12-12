Inaugural Military Ski Week begins this weekend

Along with thousands of skiers and riders celebrating the Snowmass 50th anniversary this weekend, military veterans and their families will be enjoying the village for the inaugural Military Ski Week, which is hosted by a Basalt-based nonprofit.

The events start Wednesday and run through next week, and part of the conference is the two-day National Military Sisterhood Summit. Organizers are launching the Military Sisterhood Initiative, which aims to create a support network for female veterans and fight the suicide rate among women who have served.

Dallas Blaney, director of the Basalt nonprofit Challenge America, said Tuesday the summit this year is a "planning and strategy session intended to fine tune our plans and maximize the impact of our initiative."

Working with the Women Injured in Combat organization, the newly formed initiative is the first step to creating online and local support groups and resources for female vets. The longterm goal is to create a collective of voices and become an advocacy group for women in the military. The Sisterhood Summit is scheduled for Sunday and Monday in Snowmass.

Blaney said there are about 50 people confirmed for the week's events, which also include a presentation on Thursday by Bronze Star recipient and director of the Sierra Club Outdoors Stacy Bare. He will join Aspen Snowmass vice president of sustainability Auden Schendler for an conversation titled: "Nature, Value, and Duty" on Thursday.

For more information, events or to register, go to militaryski week.org.