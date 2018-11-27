History: Snowmass optimistic for second ski season

"Skiing Starts," stated The Aspen Times on Nov. 28, 1968. "Lifts opened today at three of the Aspen complex skiing areas: Aspen Mountain, Snowmass-at-Aspen and Aspen Highlands. Snow bases are good at all three areas and skiing is rated good." An addendum in the Snowmass Villager section of the same issue went into detail about Snowmass' second year in operation. Vice president and general manager of Snowmass, Roland Herberg, remarked that "increased physical facilities and more 'know-how' gleaned from last year's operation, promise to make Snowmass-at-Aspen's second winter a busy and exciting one." He went on to explain "One of the principal concepts of Snowmass-at-Aspen, a resort where people can ski from their lodge to the lifts, has proven to be a feature people really like and take advantage of. … 'It is an ideal place for families. Separate members can come back and forth to and from the village at will. It is safe and the children don't get lost because it is a pedestrian village. The village square was designed to make it possible to find people.'"