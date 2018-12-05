History: Cabin fervor at Snowmass
December 5, 2018
The Burlingame cabins, for which the lift was named, were located under the lift just over half way up (now the Lynn Britt Cabin) and were originally part of the summer homestead of Mr. and Mrs. Erickson and their children Algot, Lillian, Alice, Wally and Anne in the early 1900s. To build the cabins, the men dragged logs to the site and stacked without the convenience of horses and the floor boards also were hand hewn. The Erickson's had a small garden and raised a few chickens and a cow though they did not actively graze cattle or grow commercial crops as did many of the year-round ranches lower down in Brush Creek. Mrs. Erickson did, however, make cutter and sell it to customers in Aspen. During the winter, the cabins were inaccessible due to deep snow, so the family lived on Gibson Avenue in Aspen, which also allowed the children to attend Aspen High School more easily. They sold the ranch to Pete Roberts and later on it was purchased by Dr. Robert Burlingame before becoming part of Snowmass Ski Area.
