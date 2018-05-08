History: Brush Creek Road paves way to Snowmass

The need to repair roads was no different in the late 1800s and early 1900s as it is today. In mid-May of 1890, the Aspen Evening Chronical reported, "Commissioner Hessong was appointed to secure the services of the county surveyor and any other necessary help, and survey the proposed change in the Brush Creek road." The next week followed up with "the report of County Surveyor Nyce on the Brush Creek road was received and filed. … It was ordered that the county advertise for bids for the construction of the road up Brush Creek near Thos. Burke's." By end of July, the road had been extended and repaired, but by 1895, there was another petition for road work on Brush Creek. The Aspen Weekly Times reported, "The road will start on the existing Brush Creek road at a point on Charles Ellithorp's ranch, thence down the left side of Brush Creek to the line between the Cruickshank and Smith ranches (near Cozy Point), thence along said line to the Midland railway. Signers of the petition for this road were C.H. Ellithorpe, T.A. Smith, D.S. Harrington, S.F. Rathben, P.J. Kelley, Miles Carroll, Mike Askin, R. L. Sheerwood, W.W. Lemond, E.K. Torrence, Thomas J. Burke and Thomas Kearns." On May 2, 1896, "The county clerk was instructed to notify Pete Marron, road Overseer of road district No. 2, to complete the Brush Creek road in that district in accordance with the plat now on file in the county clerk's office." However, by the end of July that same year the new road from the head of Brush Creek to Snowmass was impassable and the bridge near Frank Marron's ranch was considered unsafe and orders were left to repair the damage.