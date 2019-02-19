History: A sliding scale of S’mass-East Coast ski conditions
February 19, 2019
The Feb. 19, 1969 Aspen Flyer reported on skiing conditions in Snowmass "Lower slopes at Snowmass-at-Aspen have excellent skiing, according to the Aspen Skiing Corp. Upper Slopes are rated very good. What this means, a gentleman from back East informed us, is that our 'very good' is the East's super-excellent. And our 'excellent' — well, it's out of this earthly world. By the same token, 'excellent' in the East is sometimes only 'fair' here. Got it? The Ski Corp.'s reasoning is that only perfect skiing should be called 'excellent.' We agree."
