Snowmass fire calls: Nov. 9 to 15

The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District responded to the following emergency calls from Nov. 9 to 15.

NOV. 10

Medical call to a home on Lemond Circle for a person who was ill. One person was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.

NOV. 12

Fire alarm at 35 Upper Woodbridge Road, the Woodbridge Condominiums. The alarm system had been activated by a cooking error.

Fire alarm at 130 Wood Road, the Viceroy Hotel. The alarm system had been activated by construction dust.

Recommended Stories For You

Fire alarm at 70 Commons Circle, the Commons Apartments. The alarm system had been activated by a cooking error.

Mutual aid requested by Basalt Fire Department to stand by in their District for additional calls.

Fire alarm at 35 Lower Woodbridge Road, the Seasons Four Condominiums.

NOV. 13

Fire alarm at a home on View Ridge Lane. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions existed.

Fire alarm at a home on Spruce Ridge Lane. The alarm system had been accidentally activated by the occupant of the home.

Fire alarm at a home on Burnt Mountain Circle. The alarm system was being tested for routine maintenance by the alarm service provider.

NOV. 14

Fire alarm at 130 Wood Road, the Viceroy Hotel. The alarm system was activated by a possible malfunction as no smoke or fire conditions existed.

Fire alarm at home on Trail Rider Lane. The alarm system had been activated by construction dust.

Fire alarm at 52 Commons Circle, the Commons Apartments. The alarm system had been activated by a cooking error.

NOV. 15

Fire alarm at a home on Hidden Lane. The alarm system had been activated by construction dust.

There were no calls on the dates that are missing.