Erica Robbie promoted to Snowmass Sun editor

Erica Robbie, who has reported for the Snowmass Sun since December 2016, is the new editor of the Snowmass Sun, publisher Samantha Johnston announced this week.

Robbie grew up in the area and attended Aspen elementary and middle schools. A graduate of Southern Methodist University with a degree in journalism, Robbie drove back to the Roaring Fork Valley in June 2015 and started working at The Aspen Times within a month.

She covered the city of Aspen beat and education before working regularly with the Snowmass Sun.

Robbie has spent the past year and a half covering Snowmass Village, including the expansion of Base Village, Town Council meetings, special events and festivals.

"It can be hard to find a reporter who loves the dynamics of small-community reporting and isn't just looking for a place to get a start," Johnston said. "From the beginning, Erica pushed us to give her the Snowmass beat and to let her take ownership of the paper and to be accountable for giving Snowmass residents and visitors a news product they could be proud of. I'm excited to see what is on the horizon for the Sun."

Robbie's writing accolades started when she won the Fraser Creative Writing Contest at Aspen Elementary School. She since has won awards with the Colorado Press Association as the Snowmass Sun is regularly recognized by the state's newspaper group.

She is passionate about reporting on the diverse sectors that make Snowmass unique, including business and development, events, outdoor recreation and the ski industry.

"I really appreciate Erica's passion for Snowmass and spending the past year getting back to her roots in the area," said Aspen Times editor David Krause, who will continue to work with Robbie and the Sun. "She has a great history with the valley and her excitement to be back in the area these past three years was perfect as the resort celebrated its 50th anniversary and going forward with the incredible amount of development in Snowmass."

Skiing, hiking and catching the Thursday concerts on Fanny Hill are among Robbie's hobbies in her down time.

She can be reached at erobbie@aspentimes.com or 970-925-3414 ext. 17619 or say hello when you see her around Snowmass or the area.