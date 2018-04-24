Construction of Wood Road in Snowmass to begin May 1
April 24, 2018
The developers of Base Village will start to make required improvements to Wood Road beginning May 1. Drivers can expect alternating one-lane closures and minor delays during construction hours Monday to Friday and some Saturdays as well.
Two lanes will be open after hours, during major events and on weekends.
Construction and roadway work will take place from the driveway of the Viceroy Hotel up Wood Road to the driveway of the Crestwood.
The project aims to widen the road and improve its infrastructures. Two bus stops also will be added as well as pedestrian crosswalks, sidewalks and improvements to the guardrail.
To view a project map or for more detail on the Wood Road work, visit tosv.com.
