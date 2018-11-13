Community briefs

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe to play free show Dec. 15

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe will play in Snowmass beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 as part of the Bud Light Hi-Fi Concert series, according to Base Village executives.

Denson's show that Saturday afternoon kicks off the grand opening of Snowmass Base Village, where the show will take place.

No stranger to the area, Denson will showcase material from the band's upcoming studio album as well as some more familiar numbers.

The group's diverse touring lineup currently consists of DJ Williams, Zak Najor, Chris Stillwell, David Veith, Chris Littlefield and Seth Freeman.

After the free concert, a party will take place in Base Village around the new ice rink plaza, featuring DJ Naka G, live music at the Limelight lounge, a skating exhibition, food and drink specials, fireworks and more.

Professional climbers also will make a special appearance at the new 53-foot-tall rock climbing wall during the post-concert celebration, which is slated from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving community potluck, food drive this Sunday

The annual John Bemis Thanksgiving community potluck and food drive will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Westin Snowmass conference center.

The Rotary Club of Snowmass, Snowmass Chapel and the Town of Snowmass Village will provide the main meal: turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and stuffing.

Community members should bring a dish that serves eight, determined by one's last name as follows:

A through H: Side dish

I through P: Dessert

Q through Z: Salad

Judges will sample and declare the best dish in each category. Each winner will receive $100 from Alpine Bank.

Attendees also are asked to bring nonperishable food items, which Rotary Club members will collect at the door.

Snowmass' community potluck and food drive is sponsored by Snowmass Chapel, The Rotary Club of Snowmass, the town of Snowmass and Alpine Bank.

Sky Mountain Park trails closed this week

Cozyline, Airline, Skyline Ridge and Ditchline trails are closed to the public today through Sunday for the fourth rifle season.

The four Sky Mountain Park trails closed for "safety reasons," according to a notice from Pitkin County Open Space and Trails, as an elk hunt takes place within a portion of the park.

Highline, Lowline, Viewline and the downhill-only Deadline Trail will remain open.

Each spring, five hunters are selected through a lottery system. The hunt spans 1,200 acres in the heart of the Sky Mountain Park area that stretches between Snowmass Village and Highway 82.

The management plan for Sky Mountain Park posed a provision for limited hunting to assist Colorado Parks and Wildlife in managing the elk herd. The hunt is limited to cow elk.

In an effort to protect wintering wildlife, the majority of Sky Mountain Park closes to public use for the winter beginning Dec. 1.

The winter closure extends through May 15; the park reopens May 16.