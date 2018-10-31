Base Village grand opening same weekend as Snowmass’ 50th last year, 2018-19 winter calendar released
October 31, 2018
While mid-December last winter celebrated Snowmass Ski Area's 50th birthday and a retrospect on five decades, the same weekend this season marks the long-awaited grand opening of Base Village and the start of the resort's next era.
"There has never been a better time to come to Snowmass," Snowmass Tourism Director Rose Abello said. "The opening of the new Base Village, including the Limelight Hotel with its five-story climbing wall, ice skating rink and event plaza, … bring new energy and vibrancy to Snowmass Village. All of this new just augments the extraordinary Snowmass experience that we have come to know and love over the years."
Base Village will light up, literally and figuratively, on Dec. 15 beginning with a Bud Light Hi-Fi Concert from 3 to 5 p.m. The artist is yet to be determined. After the show, a party will take place around the new ice rink plaza, featuring DJ Naka G, live music at the Limelight lounge, a skating exhibition, food and drink specials, fireworks and more.
Professional climbers also will make a special appearance at the new 53-foot-tall rock climbing wall during the post-concert celebration, which is slated from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Designed by the Boulder-based Eldorado group that also created the on-mountain climbing wall at the Lost Forest, the Limelight wall is being built as part of the hotel and will offer routes for all experience levels.
Base Village developers, Aspen Skiing Co. and Snowmass Tourism are working to extend the grand opening into an all-weekend event. Further details will be released at a later date.
With less a month until the mountain opens, Snowmass Tourism also recently launched its winter season event calendar, featuring village traditions such as Mardi Gras and the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic and as well as newer happenings like the Moonlit Treks and Snowmass s'mores program.
See fact box for the complete winter lineup and visit http://www.gosnowmass.com for more.
SNOWMASS 2018-2019 WINTER CALENDAR
NOVEMBER
Nov 20 Thanksgiving Family Crafts at Anderson Ranch
Nov 22 Opening Day at Snowmass Ski Area
Nov 23 Thanksjibbing
DECEMBER
Dec. 6-24 Letters to Santa
Dec. 8 Light Up the Night at Snowmass Chapel
Dec. 14-16 Snowmass Base Village Grand Opening & Fireworks
Dec. 15 Bud Light Hi-Fi Concert Series
Dec. 18 Anderson Ranch Arts Center Holiday Open House
Dec. 22 Moonlit Trek & Dinner
Dec. 21-24 Santa's Village & Carolers
Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Services at the Snowmass Chapel
Dec. 31 New Year's Eve Torchlight Parade & Fireworks
JANUARY
Jan 13-20 Aspen Gay Ski Week
Jan 19 Moonlit Trek & Dinner
Jan 24-27 X Games Aspen (Buttermilk)
FEBRUARY
Feb. 8 Bud Light Curling Session
Feb. 10 Owl Creek Chase
Feb. 12 Anderson Ranch Valentine's Day Family Crafts
Feb. 12 Spring Artists-In-Residence Slide Night at Anderson Ranch
Feb. 15 Bud Light Curling Session
Feb. 16 Moonlit Trek & Dinner
Feb. 22 Bud Light Curling Session
MARCH
March 1 Bud Light Curling Session
March 2 Audi Power of Four Ski Mountaineering Race
March 3 Silverboom Race & BBQ
March 5 Mardi Gras Celebration & Fireworks
March 5 Bud Light Hi-Fi Concert Series
March 8 Bud Light Curling Session
March 15 Bud Light Curling Session
March 15-25 Bud Light Spring Jam
March 16 Moonlit Trek & Dinner
March 16-17, 23-24 Terrain Park Boot Camp
March 17 St. Patrick's Day Celebration
March 17 Helly Hansen 4 MTN Mission
Mar 22 Bud Light Curling Session
March 23-24 Slash the Mass Banked Slalom
March 29 Bud Light Curling Session
March 29-April 6 National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic
APRIL
April 9 Anderson Ranch Arts Center Spring Open House
April 20 Elk Camp Surf & Snow Party and Schneetag
April 21 Easter Service at Snowmass Chapel
April 21 Closing Day at Snowmass Ski Area
