Base Village grand opening same weekend as Snowmass’ 50th last year, 2018-19 winter calendar released

While mid-December last winter celebrated Snowmass Ski Area's 50th birthday and a retrospect on five decades, the same weekend this season marks the long-awaited grand opening of Base Village and the start of the resort's next era.

"There has never been a better time to come to Snowmass," Snowmass Tourism Director Rose Abello said. "The opening of the new Base Village, including the Limelight Hotel with its five-story climbing wall, ice skating rink and event plaza, … bring new energy and vibrancy to Snowmass Village. All of this new just augments the extraordinary Snowmass experience that we have come to know and love over the years."

Base Village will light up, literally and figuratively, on Dec. 15 beginning with a Bud Light Hi-Fi Concert from 3 to 5 p.m. The artist is yet to be determined. After the show, a party will take place around the new ice rink plaza, featuring DJ Naka G, live music at the Limelight lounge, a skating exhibition, food and drink specials, fireworks and more.

Professional climbers also will make a special appearance at the new 53-foot-tall rock climbing wall during the post-concert celebration, which is slated from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Designed by the Boulder-based Eldorado group that also created the on-mountain climbing wall at the Lost Forest, the Limelight wall is being built as part of the hotel and will offer routes for all experience levels.

Base Village developers, Aspen Skiing Co. and Snowmass Tourism are working to extend the grand opening into an all-weekend event. Further details will be released at a later date.

With less a month until the mountain opens, Snowmass Tourism also recently launched its winter season event calendar, featuring village traditions such as Mardi Gras and the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic and as well as newer happenings like the Moonlit Treks and Snowmass s'mores program.

See fact box for the complete winter lineup and visit http://www.gosnowmass.com for more.

SNOWMASS 2018-2019 WINTER CALENDAR

NOVEMBER

Nov 20 Thanksgiving Family Crafts at Anderson Ranch

Nov 22 Opening Day at Snowmass Ski Area

Nov 23 Thanksjibbing

DECEMBER

Dec. 6-24 Letters to Santa

Dec. 8 Light Up the Night at Snowmass Chapel

Dec. 14-16 Snowmass Base Village Grand Opening & Fireworks

Dec. 15 Bud Light Hi-Fi Concert Series

Dec. 18 Anderson Ranch Arts Center Holiday Open House

Dec. 22 Moonlit Trek & Dinner

Dec. 21-24 Santa's Village & Carolers

Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Services at the Snowmass Chapel

Dec. 31 New Year's Eve Torchlight Parade & Fireworks

JANUARY

Jan 13-20 Aspen Gay Ski Week

Jan 19 Moonlit Trek & Dinner

Jan 24-27 X Games Aspen (Buttermilk)

FEBRUARY

Feb. 8 Bud Light Curling Session

Feb. 10 Owl Creek Chase

Feb. 12 Anderson Ranch Valentine's Day Family Crafts

Feb. 12 Spring Artists-In-Residence Slide Night at Anderson Ranch

Feb. 15 Bud Light Curling Session

Feb. 16 Moonlit Trek & Dinner

Feb. 22 Bud Light Curling Session

MARCH

March 1 Bud Light Curling Session

March 2 Audi Power of Four Ski Mountaineering Race

March 3 Silverboom Race & BBQ

March 5 Mardi Gras Celebration & Fireworks

March 5 Bud Light Hi-Fi Concert Series

March 8 Bud Light Curling Session

March 15 Bud Light Curling Session

March 15-25 Bud Light Spring Jam

March 16 Moonlit Trek & Dinner

March 16-17, 23-24 Terrain Park Boot Camp

March 17 St. Patrick's Day Celebration

March 17 Helly Hansen 4 MTN Mission

Mar 22 Bud Light Curling Session

March 23-24 Slash the Mass Banked Slalom

March 29 Bud Light Curling Session

March 29-April 6 National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

APRIL

April 9 Anderson Ranch Arts Center Spring Open House

April 20 Elk Camp Surf & Snow Party and Schneetag

April 21 Easter Service at Snowmass Chapel

April 21 Closing Day at Snowmass Ski Area