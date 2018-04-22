Aspen housing authority sues woman to sell her Snowmass house

The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority began legal measures Friday to force a woman to sell her Snowmass Village residence in the wake of determining that she ran afoul of housing regulations.

APCHA's complaint, which was filed in Pitkin County District Court, comes after its board of directors in February voted to uphold a notice of violation that Jamie Tredeaux was not living full time in her unit but instead with her husband in Redstone.

The lawsuit seeks a declaratory judgment from the court finding Tredeaux in breach of her housing contract and ordering her to list the unit for sale.

The suit contends Tredeaux, who has owned a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in the Fairway III development on Owl Creek Road since 1998, violated terms of her housing contract that preclude her from establishing a full-time residence elsewhere.

Tredeaux, APCHA's board determined, had not lived in her deed-restricted Snowmass home since Dec. 1, 2015, and has resided in Redstone since June. Tredeaux did, however, receive the board's approval for a leave of absence from December 2015 through May 2017 so she could live with her newlywed husband in Hawaii. APCHA also said she might have lived in Hawaii as far back as 2014 without APCHA's permission.

At the February hearing, Tredeaux said she could not live at her Snowmass residence, a multi-level unit with stairs, because of a foot injury. But she failed to convince the APCHA board that she planned to move back to Snowmass, while APCHA qualifications officer Julie Kieffer disputed the veracity of Tredeaux's injury excuse.

"We strongly question the validity of this excuse because her Redstone property has a steep flight of stairs," read a memo from Kieffer to the APCHA board, noting that a foot injury is "not an acceptable reason for failing to live in her tax subsidized home."

Aspen law firm Garfield & Hecht PC, which represented Tredeaux counsel at the hearing, provided no comment Friday.

At the February hearing, Garfield & Hecht attorney Chris Bryan said APCHA was making an example out of Tredeaux and had unfairly singled her out.

"Jamie is not a bad-faith actor and she's not trying to cheat the system," he said at the time. "It's chilling that someone who has been here so long is going to lose her house."

rcarroll@aspentimes.com