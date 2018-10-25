Anderson Ranch appoints Andrea Wallace interim executive director

Anderson Ranch Arts Center has named Andrea Wallace as its interim executive director.

Wallace is the Snowmass Village nonprofit's director of programs and artistic director of photography and new media. She will temporarily replace outgoing executive director Nancy Wilhelms.

"We are confident that Andrea's deep knowledge of and history with the Ranch provides a steady hand and sharp mind during this transition," Anderson Ranch's newly elected board chair Sue Hostetler wrote in a memo to supporters this week.

Hostetler, editor-in-chief of Art Basel Magazine, was elected board chair Oct. 17. She succeeds David Fuente as chair.

In January, the Ranch announced Wilhelms would be leaving late in the year. Her last day was Oct. 19. Wallace will lead the nonprofit until a full-time executive director is named. A search committee is still engaging with potential candidates, according to Hostetler's note.

A new director is expected to be named before year's end. Wilhelms first came to the ranch in 1996 as a workshop student and had run the organization since 2013.

"After six years at the helm, I can tell you that Anderson Ranch transforms lives," she wrote in a farewell letter last week. "Like everyone else, I believed that what the Ranch did was share new ideas and skills in art with its students. What I now know is that the Ranch offers all of us a way to unlock our creativity. It changed my life."