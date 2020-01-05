Snowmass water district officials repair ruptured water main

Snowmass Water and Sanitation District officials break up concrete on Faraway Road after a water main ruptured beneath it Saturday evening. Officials aimed to have the break repaired by end of day Sunday. (Maddie Vincent/The Aspen Times)



A water main beneath Faraway Road in Snowmass Village broke on Saturday evening, leaving many residents in the area between Ridge and Maple Ridge lanes without water.

According to Snowmass Police Chief Brian Olson, dispatchers received a call at 5:24 p.m. informing law enforcement that there was water running onto Lower North Ridge Lane, which is near Faraway Road.

Olson said officers notified the Snowmass Water and Sanitation District, which oversees potable water operations and wastewater treatment in the village, and assisted the town’s public works department in putting sandbags in the Lower North Ridge Lane area.

Snowmass Water and Sanitation District officials were able to turn off the water lines in the Faraway Road area Saturday evening, and returned around 8 a.m. Sunday to begin repairing the break, according to John Bell, supervisor, foreman and operator for the local water district’s capital improvements crew.

“An eight-inch water main ruptured, which is typical of this time of year and the age of the water lines in this area,” Bell said, noting that another water main in the Faraway Road area ruptured about a month ago.

Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Bell was helping direct traffic on Faraway Road as other water and sanitation district officials worked to break up the concrete roadway and locate the ruptured water main.

Bell said residents from the Ridge Lane area up to Maple Ridge Lane would be without water until officials are able to repair the break, which he anticipated would be completed by the end of the day Sunday.

“We’ll be here working until it’s done,” Bell said.

After the water is turned back on in the area, Bell encouraged residents to let their water run until it flows clear as an extra flushing measure.

