Snowmass Village’s year in review

With most of the building wrapped in tarps, construction crews continue to work on the Electric Pass Lodge at the base of Snowmass resort during the winter storm Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

David Krause/The Snowmass Sun

What was new in Snowmass Village this year? It might be easier to answer what wasn’t new, given the abundance of new buildings, businesses and plans in the town that have manifested in 2021.

Base Village keeps building — and building and building

Homes in the Havens at Fanny Hill development begin to take shape in Snowmass Village on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Austin Colbert/The Snowmass Sun

Two Base Village projects in 2021 are well underway with nearly a dozen new rooflines cropping up in Snowmass Village after the town approved the final plans for the Havens at Fanny Hill and Electric Pass Lodge in late 2020.

The 10 luxury homes that are part of the slopeside Havens at Fanny Hill development — located just to skier’s right between the Snowmass Mall and Base Village — each sold for between $5.7 million and $8.4 million; the entire development sold out within 45 days of going on the market in early 2021, well before construction began in the spring.

Construction continues on Electric Pass Lodge in Snowmass Village on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Kelsey Brunner/The Snowmass Sun

Sales at Electric Pass Lodge, a new all-electric 53-unit condo building in Base Village, also went gangbusters. The project officially sold out all 52 free-market units (one is deed-restricted), each priced between $1.4 million and $3.2 million, by the beginning of October, less than half a year after the building broke ground in April.

Developers at East West already have their eyes on the next phase of development, too. In December, Snowmass Village Town Council approved the final architectural designs for Aura, a 21-unit residential building with four or five bedrooms in each unit that is slated to be built on Assay Hill just south of the Viceroy.





Also coming down the pipeline in Base Village will be the next phase for the Viceroy hotel and plans for the yet-to-be-named Building 10A and 10B, which are the final structures slated for the town hub.

A new View(line) on the Snowmass Mall

Viewline Resort Snowmass, which is currently under renovations in the space previously occupied by the Westin, is slated to open in December 2021. A fresh coat of paint to the exterior of the building is among the updates still in progress on Sept. 26, 2021.

Kaya Williams/The Snowmass Sun

The hotel on the Snowmass Mall that operated for years as The Westin Snowmass Resort sold in late 2020 and the new ownership spent the better part of 2021 — plus many millions of dollars — transforming the property into the Viewline Resort Snowmass with a lean into the hotel’s 1960s origins.

The Wildwood hotel (which keeps its name) and the Snowmass Conference Center (now the Viewline Event Center) also were part of the $70 million sale last December and likewise got a facelift this summer and fall.

A full opening of the hotels is slated for early 2022 with a final date yet to be announced, according to an email from C and R Public Relations vice president Meredith Strodel, who has been coordinating some communications related to the project.

Several new restaurants are slated to open soon as part of the new hotel setup, including the supper club-style Stark’s Alpine Grill and linked Lobby Bar at the Viewline as well as a more casual bar and restaurant called Last Chair at the Wildwood.

A coffee shop dubbed First Chair, also part of the Viewline’s restaurant lineup, fills the space previously occupied by Starbucks on the Snowmass Mall; the Starbucks closed this fall.

A food and beverage business boom

Skiers and snowboarders gather outside the building that houses the cafeteria-style High Alpine restaurant and its fine dining counterpart opening this winter, Alpin Room.

Lindsy Fortier/Aspen Skiing Co.

Snowmass Village harvested a bumper crop of new restaurants this year: Stark’s Alpine Grill and Last Chair are just two freshmen in the newest class of venues that also includes a Snowmass location of Aspen’s sushi hub Kenichi and of the mountain town American eatery Aurum, which also has locations in Breckenridge and Steamboat Springs. On the mountain, Alpin Room also opened this season as a fine-dining counterpart to the now Skico-run High Alpine restaurant.

Sweet tooth, anyone? Candies and treats line the shelves of GG’s Market, now officially open for the season.

Kaya Williams/The Snowmass Sun

GG’s Market, a new gourmet grab-and-go spot in Base Village, opened in June more than a year and a half after the project was announced. The shop offers a variety of snacks and kitchen essentials. The project was a long time coming for Landon Goldstone, who co-owns the market as well as the Aspen and Snowmass Village locations of the juicery and cafe JUS with his sister Tamara Petit and her partner Mark d’Emden.

Eddie Chimal, Stephen Romance and Alex Young are revamping Snowmass’s Venga Venga on the mall and getting ready for a fun winter season on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Kelsey Brunner/The Snowmass Sun

At Snowmass Mall mainstay Venga Venga, three familiar faces on the Snowmass restaurant scene have teamed up to form a new management crew this fall. Longtime Venga Venga chef Eddie Chimal is now joined by general manager Alex Young, who previously held down the fort at Slow Groovin’ on the Snowmass Mall, and assistant general manager Stephen Romance, who previously helmed Base Camp in Base Village.

Charlie Burrows and Christine Newcomb demonstrate jiu-jitsu moves at the Snowmass Fitness Room on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Kaya Williams/The Snowmass Sun

Two other longtime Snowmass restaurateurs — Christine Newcomb, a co-owner of Big Hoss Grill co-owner, and Charlie Burrows, who is part of the ownership and management team at Base Camp and Slice of Italy in Base Village — teamed up as part of the instructor crew at the new Snowmass Fitness Room. (Other team members include yogis Christina Smith and Rae Raymond.) The boutique studio opened just above the Daly Lane bus stop on the Snowmass Mall in January 2021.

Andrew Wickes addresses the questions posed by Snowmass Town Council on his proposal for a new marijuana dispensary in the Snowmass Center on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Kelsey Brunner/The Snowmass Sun

A new marijuana retailer also entered the fray in late 2021 when Snowmass Village’s Local Marijuana Licensing Authority approved Andrew Wickes’ application for a new pot shop, The Snowmass Dispensary, to be located on the second floor of the Snowmass Center.

Wickes, who has long worked as the operational manager at Sundance Liquor and Gifts owned by his parents Barabara and Steve Wickes, opened The Snowmass Dispensary in December.

