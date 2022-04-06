Snowmass Village’s new assistant town manager settling into the role
Greg LeBlanc joins town roster after five years in Grand Junction
Snowmass Village’s new Assistant Town Manager Greg LeBlanc still hasn’t quite gotten over “the sheer awe of the landscape” — and, in turn, occasionally has a bit of trouble getting over his own two feet, he said.
“I will admit to you that I have tripped three times walking around town. … I keep looking up at the mountain,” LeBlanc said in a phone interview last Wednesday during his first week on the job. (He started March 28.)
Barely 48 hours into the new gig, he said it had already felt like a week had gone by as he immersed himself in the municipal work and getting the lay of the land.
“As they say, it’s like drinking from a firehose and I’m just glad it’s a proverbial firehose and not a real one. … I’m really excited to dive into it all,” LeBlanc said. He fills the role previously held by Travis Elliott, who is now the town manager in Parachute.
LeBlanc joins the town of Snowmass Village from the city of Grand Junction, where worked for five years, first as assistant to the town manager and then senior assistant to the town manager. He’ll be mostly working remote from Grand Junction for the first two months on the job while he waits on some housing, he said.
His new role, “dropping the ‘to the’ and the ‘senior,’” made sense as the “next step” and “just felt right” he said, and the opening here in Snowmass had “good timing.” He also was drawn to the area’s amenities and said he has “a lot of respect” for Town Manager Clint Kinney, who he knew through the professional network of city and town managers.
Prior to his municipal work, LeBlanc studied environmental biology at Fort Lewis College and worked in the field; over time, he became more interested in the policy side of the work, he said.
Some time spent working outside in the summer heat of the Four Corners region also “makes you really want to pursue a career that has air conditioning,” he joked. He received a Master of Public Administration from the University of Colorado, Denver in 2015.
“I’ve got a family history of public servants, and so I think I was doomed from the beginning, honestly,” he quipped.
As he settles into the new role and new town, LeBlanc said he’s looking forward to exploring Snowmass Village’s outdoor recreation options and preparing to dive into the many initiatives currently in progress and in the works at Town Hall and beyond.
“As far as the town goes, we’ve got a lot of projects and my predecessor was well-liked and had a lot going on, so once I figure out and learn more about what magic he was working on, I hopefully can carry the torch well,” LeBlanc said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Aspen Skiing Co. raises price of non-chamber Premier Pass by 8% to $2,479 in spring sale
Aspen Skiing Co. launched its spring pass sale for Premier Passes that aren’t eligible for the chamber of commerce discount. The price for the adult Premier Pass is $2,479, an increase of $180 or 8% from this season. The spring sale ends June 15.