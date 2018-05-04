Snowmass Village unveils new, more user-friendly website

The Town of Snowmass Village launched a new website Friday. Officials say it has a more user-friendly design and better search functions.

The website www.tosv.com underwent a six-month redesign with a team of town employees, according to a statement Friday.

"We wanted to make it as easy as possible for the community to find what they needed," said Travis Elliott, assistant to the town manager. "Our new website should be as easy to use as Google."

It also contains all of the tools that allow community members to engage with town officials.

Features include: watching town meetings live or from the past, signup for the town's newsletter, construction alerts, trail conditions, housing opportunities, job postings, and more, ability to report a concern or maintenance issue in town, pay bills online, search public records, and a full community calendar.

Snowmass Village is welcoming feedback on the new site. Comments and suggestions should be emailed to telliott@tosv.com.