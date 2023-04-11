Snowmass Village seasonal wildlife closures

The Town of Snowmass Village enjoys its connection to the natural world. As such, residents and guests can enjoy views, recreation, and interactions with wildlife. Wildlife is important to the natural landscape, and Snowmass Village Animal Services enforces seasonal trail closures to protect sensitive wildlife habitats.

There is a zero-tolerance policy for trail closure violations, and fines can reach up to $5,000.

2023 wildlife area closures are observed on the following periods:

Anaerobic Nightmare Trail: April 25-June 27 (opens June 28)

Sequel Trail: April 25-June 20 (opens June 21)

Tom Blake Trail: April 25-June 20 (opens June 21)

Government Trail east of Elk Camp Work Road: May 15-June 27 (opens June 28)

Rim Trail North: Dec. 1-May 15 (opens May 16)

Seven Star Trail: Dec. 1-May 15 (opens May 16)

Upper North Mesa Equestrian Trail: Dec. 1-May 15 (opens May 16)

Viewline/Deadline: Dec. 1-May 15 (opens May 16)

Vista Trail: Powerline to Government section April 25-June 20 (opens June 21), and Government to Elk Camp May 15-June 27 (opens June 28)

Per Section 10-29 of the TOSV Municipal Code, it is unlawful for any person to use by any means identified trails during wildlife-sensitive periods. Trail closures are strictly enforced by the Town’s Animal Services Division, in partnership with Colorado Parks & Wildlife and U.S. Forest Service. Wildlife monitoring cameras are in use in closed areas.