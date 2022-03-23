Snowmass Village mayor declares April 8 ‘Spider Sabich Day’

Spider Sabich competes in a ski race in 1974.

Aspen Historical Society/Aspen Today Collection

April 8 is officially Spider Sabich Day in Snowmass Village after an official proclamation by Mayor Bill Madsen at a March 21 Town Council meeting.

The mayoral proclamation also expresses the town’s “appreciation to Spider Sabich for his contribution and dedication to the world of alpine ski racing.”

“I feel privileged and honored to be reading a proclamation for Spider Sabich,” Madsen said at the meeting.

Sabich was “quite a character in alpine skiing and also in the history of Snowmass,” Madsen said.

Sabich helped popularize skiing as a top competitor on the ski-racing circuit of the 1960s and ’70s; he earned 18 top-10 finishes in the first four seasons of the World Cup and landed in fifth place in the Olympic slalom in 1968, according to the proclamation.





“Spider was the marquee athlete whose talent, star power and vision helped Bob Beattie build the sport of professional head-to-head ski racing in the late 1970s,” the proclamation states.

He moved to the Aspen-Snowmass area in 1971 and “his talent, charisma and generosity made him a local legend,” according to the proclamation.

Sabich appeared in local promotional films like “Snowmass Dream” and “Aspen Dream” and served as a ski pro at Snowmass in the early 1970s, according to an Aspen Historical Society article from 2020. He also is the namesake of the Spider Sabich Race Arena at Snowmass Ski Area, which has long served as a hub and community gathering space for racers competing on the NASTAR course.

“Spider Sabich shall be held in the highest appreciation by all citizens of Snowmass Village, where he was the brand ambassador, for his lifelong dedication and devotion to Alpine Skiing,” the proclamation states.

Spider Sabich and Bob Beattie at the bottom of Aspen Highlands during a pro race, circa 1975.

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

Sabich will be inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame this year. The date for “Spider Sabich Day” in Snowmass Village coincides with a Hall of Fame induction celebration at the conference center of the Viewline Resort Snowmass, also on April 8. The Bob Beattie Foundation is producing the event.

The celebration includes the local premiere of “Spider Lives,” a documentary of Sabich’s life from childhood until his death. (Sabich was killed by gunshot in his Aspen home in 1976.) The film traces his skiing career and includes historical footage and interviews with Sabich’s friends, teammates and family.

Event organizers made more free tickets available to the previously sold-out event this week. There also are opportunities to financially support the programming. For more information, visit bit.ly/3wpLVTi .

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to note that more free tickets are now available to the Spider Sabich Hall of Fame induction celebration.

kwilliams@aspentimes.com